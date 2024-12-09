Over 7.9 lakh class 9, 10 students opted for AI subject during 2024-25 session: Govt tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) More than 7.90 lakh students from 4,538 schools have enrolled for Artificial Intelligence (AI) course in Classes 9 and 10 for the 2024-25 academic session while over 50,000 students from 944 schools have opted for it in Classes 11 and 12, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a question.

"In the session 2024-25, about 7,90,999 students from nearly 4,538 schools have opted for AI at the secondary level (Classes 9 and 10 combined) and approximately 50,343 students from nearly 944 schools have opted for AI at the senior secondary level (Classes 11 and 12 combined)," Chaudhary said.

"CBSE had introduced 'Artificial Intelligence' in its affiliated schools in the year 2019. The objective of the AI curriculum is to develop a readiness for understanding and appreciating Artificial Intelligence and its application in our lives. Artificial Intelligence is offered as a 15-hour module in Class 8 and as a skill subject in Classes 9 to 12," he added.

The ministry also reported that of the 30,373 CBSE-affiliated schools, 29,719 have IT infrastructure compliant with CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, ensuring the effective delivery of AI and other IT-based courses.