Over 7,900 state-run schools in Jharkhand functioning with single teacher each: Minister

Ranchi, Mar 4 (PTI) As many as 7,930 state-run schools in Jharkhand are functioning with a single teacher each, Education Minister Ramdas Soren said on Tuesday.

In a written response to a question by BJP MLA Raj Sinha in the assembly on the crisis of teachers, he said 3.81 lakh students are enrolled in these single-teacher schools.

Later, speaking in the House, Soren said that “103 schools are functioning without any students, and 17 teachers work in those”.

"We are running a campaign on the lines of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in the respective areas so that students could be brought back," he said.

Sinha also raised the issue of shortage of headmasters and teaching staff in schools.

“As many as 3,636 schools are functioning without headmasters. Against the 53,352 sanctioned posts, 17,850 posts are vacant in schools," Sinha said.

The education minister said the recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers is under process.

After the lunch break in the second half, a general debate on the budget for the financial year 2025-26 commenced in the assembly.

Participating in the debate, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi criticised the government's “failure” to outline the resources required to meet the budget estimates.

“If we look at the tax collection, the government has managed to collect only 58.82 per cent of its targeted revenue for the current fiscal year till December,” Marandi said.

He also spoke about low government expenditure in key sectors.

“As of the end of February, expenditure in agriculture and animal husbandry was only at 54 per cent, while the drinking water and sanitation department’s expenditure stood at just 18.6 per cent. Similarly, the food and public distribution department, along with Panchayati Raj, spent only 38 per cent and 36 per cent of their allocated budgets, respectively,” he claimed.

JMM MLA Hemlal Murmu, however, hailed the state budget as historic and inclusive.

“The government aims to uplift the last person in society through this budget. Special attention has been given to social security programmes, with Rs 13,363 crore allocated for the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ and Rs 3,850 crore for the pension scheme,” Murmu said.

He expressed confidence that the budget would help accelerate the state’s overall growth.

Before adjourning the House for the day, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said the debate will continue on Wednesday in the second half. PTI SOM SAN RBT