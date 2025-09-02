Over 8 lakh commuters avail of Kolkata Metro services on Sep 1

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Around 8.07 lakh commuters availed of Kolkata Metro Railway services across all corridors on September 1, the authorities said in a statement.

Of them, around 5.84 lakh passengers travelled in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar- Sahid Khudiram), with the maximum count of more than 66,000 registered at Dum Dum station.

At Esplanade and Rabindra Sadan stations, the passenger counts were more than 57,000 and around 41,000, respectively, the statement said.

In the Green Line (Howrah Maidan- Salt Lake Sector V), more than 2.04 lakh passengers travelled on Monday.

In this corridor, a maximum passenger footfall of more than 49,000 was registered at Sealdah station.

At Howrah station, the count was more than 48,700, and 25,500 at Howrah Maidan, the statement said.

In the Yellow Line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar), Orange corridor (Kavi Subhas-Beleghata) and the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), passenger counts were around 7,000, 5,500 and 6,700, respectively, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the authorities announced suspension of special night metro train services from Dumdum to Sahid Khudiram stations in the Blue Line from September 3.

"On account of the overhauling of Kavi Subhas station from where Blue Line services have been suspended for over a month, and due to operational constraints and maintenance-related issues, it will not be possible to run special night metro services at 10:40 pm in Blue Line with effect from September 3," the Metro spokesperson said. PTI SUS BDC