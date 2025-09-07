Over 80 artistes from Goa, Jharkhand to showcase cultural heritage in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) Over 80 artistes from Goa and Jharkhand will participate in a programme showcasing the rich cultural heritage, traditional art forms, and folk performances of the two states, officials said on Sunday.

The programme, to be held at the State Museum Auditorium at Khelgaon in Ranchi on Monday, will be inaugurated by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) chairperson CV Ananda Bose, the governor of West Bengal, they said.

The event, which is being organised on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', will also be attended by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, they added.

"As many as 80 artists from Goa and Jharkhand will participate. The programme will start at 5 pm and conclude at 9 pm," EZCC Director Ashis Kumar Giri said.

He said the main aim of the programme is to facilitate a cultural exchange between the two states.

The EZCC, in collaboration with the Jharkhand government's Department of Tourism and Arts, is organising the event.

"Artistes from Goa will showcase 'Dehhni' and 'Samai' dances, while those from Jharkhand will present 'Sarikela Chhau', 'Jhumar', 'Kodsa' and 'Domkach' dances, besides a classical choreographic presentation," EZCC's Programme Executive Jaideep Ghose said.

"Handicraft items from the two states will also be showcased at the event, and two songs written by the governor of West Bengal will be presented," he said. PTI RPS RPS SOM