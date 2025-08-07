Over 80 lakh public grievances redressed since 2022: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) More than 80 lakh public grievances have been redressed during 2022-June 2025, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The government introduced the 10-step reforms for Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in April 2022 to make grievance redressal timely, effective and accessible to the citizens, he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"In the years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, the CPGRAMS 10-step reforms enabled redressal of 80,36,042 grievances, mapped 1,05,681 Grievance Officers (GROs), reduced timelines of grievance redressal from 28 days in 2019 to 16 days in 2025 and reduced pendency to 62,620 public grievances as on 30th June, 2025 for central ministries," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

The government issued the comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024 reducing the grievance redressal timelines from 30 days to 21 days, he said.

These guidelines mandate the integration of public grievance platforms, establishment of dedicated grievance cells within ministries and departments, and appointment of experienced and competent nodal and appellate officers, the minister said.

They also give emphasis on root cause analysis and action on citizen feedback, and the strengthening of grievance escalation mechanisms, he said.

As on June 30, 2025, the feedback call centre has completed 23 lakh surveys. An appeal mechanism, with 90 nodal appellate authorities and 1,597 sub-appellate authorities, is available to the citizens in case they are not satisfied with the resolution, Singh said.

"In the years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 (till 30th June), a total of 7,75,240 appeals have been resolved," he said.

The government had constituted the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) to boost the e-government endeavours and drive digital government excellence, Singh said.

Further, for capacity building of the civil servants, the Rashtriya Karmayogi Large Scale Jan Seva Programme has been launched by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), the minister said.

The program uses an innovative, interactive digital pedagogy that encourages reflective discussions and teamwork.

"So far 15,690 officials from 81 Ministries/Departments have been trained under the Phase-I of Rashtriya Karmayogi Large Scale Jan Seva Programme. This initiative is a significant stride toward creating a skilled, agile, and citizen-centric public service workforce," he said.

Phase II of the programme intends to cover the attached/subordinate/field offices through a three-tiered approach, Singh said. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK