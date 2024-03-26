Over 800 challans issued for drunk driving on Holi: Police

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 800 challans for drunk driving on Holi on Monday, 47.4 per cent higher than last year, according to official data. The number of challans for this violation on the day of the festival in 2023 was 559.

Advertisment

The data also showed that there were 11 accidents on Holi this year, compared to 24 in 2023.

Proactive measures to ensure the safety of citizens were taken by intensifying enforcement against traffic violations, particularly targeting drunk and helmet-less driving, police said.

The traffic police deployed additional personnel at key junctions and thoroughfares, equipped with breathalysers, for rigorous checking, they said.

Advertisment

Checking specifically targeted people driving under the influence of alcohol and those not wearing helmets, two prevalent factors contributing to road accidents, police said.

"On analysis of the prosecution data, it has been revealed that a total of 824 individuals have been challaned for drunk driving, and 1,524 challans have been issued to violators for driving or riding on a two-wheeler without a helmet on the day of Holi," police stated.

Further, 1,241 people were prosecuted for offences such as using tinted glass, triple-riding, driving without seat belts, they said.

Advertisment

Police said that on analysis and comparison of accidents that took place on the day of Holi in the years 2023 and 2024, it has come out that only 11 accidents were reported this year as compared to 24 in the previous year.

This has become possible due to the robust measures implemented by the Delhi Traffic Police during the festival, they said.

On Holi last year, 7,643 challans were issued. They included 559 for drunk driving, 698 for triple-riding on two-wheelers, 3,410 for riding two-wheelers without helmet, 312 for driving without seat belts on, 215 for tinted glass and 2,449 for other traffic-related violations. PTI NIT NIT ANB ANB