Over 800 delegates participate in one of biggest health conference of IAPC in J&K

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) A three-day international conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) concluded here on Sunday, with over 800 delegate doctors and volunteers from across the globe participating in one of the largest health event in Jammu and Kashmir. The conference facilitated meaningful exchanges between Indian and international experts, paving the way for future collaborations and knowledge sharing, officials said.

"The 32nd international conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care has concluded, leaving a lasting impact on the landscape of palliative care in India, particularly in J&K. It was organized by IAPC's J&K chapter in association with AIIMS here" President of the J&K chapter of the Indian Association of Palliative Care, Dr Rohit Lahori said.

He said that this is the first such large conference organized in Jammu and Kashmir and was attended by more than 800 delegates and faculty from all over the world.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at AIIMS in Vijaypur area of Samba district, the conference was conducted under the supervision of National President IAPC, Dr Sushma Bhatnagar.

Dr Lahori further said this was the first time in the history of IAPCON that 285 paper presentations were presented by doctors, paramedics, and volunteers, which included oral and poster presentations.

A gold medal for the best-performing doctor and paramedic was awarded by IAPC.

The conference focused on evidence-based practice and resolved to reinforce the importance of evidence-based practice in palliative care, with a focus on integrating research into clinical practice.

The conference provided a platform for healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge in palliative care, ultimately improving patient outcomes, he added.

Regarding policy implications, Dr Lahori highlighted that IAPCON 25 underscored the need for policy reforms and advocacy efforts to strengthen palliative care services in India.

IAPCON 25 has set the stage for a new era in palliative care in India, with a renewed focus on evidence-based practice, international collaboration, and capacity building, he said.

"The conference has also underscored the importance of policy advocacy and community engagement in promoting palliative care services," he added.

Outlining the future agenda of IAPC, Dr Lahori said "as we build on the momentum generated by IAPCON 25, we remain committed to advancing the field of palliative care in India. We look forward to continued collaboration, innovation, and progress in the years to come." The conference saw participation from 800 delegates from across India and the globe, 50 international faculty members from 20 countries, 103 scientific sessions, and 8 plenary lectures, in addition to 14 pre-conference workshops on various aspects of palliative care in different medical institutions of Jammu.

Dr Lahori said IAPCON 25 has been a game-changer with delegates appreciating the efforts of the organizing team for their warm hospitality and acknowledged the restored peace in Jammu and Kashmir, which will pave the way for future international medical events.

The President of the J&K chapter and the organizing secretary expressed gratitude to the delegates and faculty for their support in making the event successful.

He also thanked Dr. Shakti Gupta, Director AIIMS Jammu, for his continuous support in making the conference successful.