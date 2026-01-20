Over 800 schools participate in Bikaner children's festival in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Over 800 schools took part in a three-day Bikaner Children's Festival, 'Ajoo Gooja 2.0', held at Dr Karni Singh Stadium, with more than 80 activities focused on creativity, play and civic awareness, according to a statement.

The festival was organised by Municipal Corporation of Bikaner to encourage children to engage in hands-on learning through activities such as painting, pottery,and traditional Indian games, helping them move away from excessive screen time.

Local MLAs, the District Collector and senior officials attended the event and interacted with children during various activities, it added.

"The festival also carried a strong message on cleanliness and sustainability under the theme Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata," it read.

It further said that the Municipal Corporation of Bikaner showcased initiatives including the 4-bin waste segregation system, RRR Centres, Eco Bottle and Eco Pan Drops, and Waste to Art activities to demonstrate how waste can be reused as a resource.

The festival concluded with a Swachhata Pledge, with children committing to keep their homes, schools, and neighbourhoods clean, avoid single-use plastic and motivate others to adopt swachh practices, the statement added. PTI SGV HIG