Over 8,000 ex-militants rehabilitated in two years: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) A total of 8,756 former militants of various outfits were rehabilitated across Assam over the last two years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Out of them, the highest 4,203 cadres belonged to the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), followed by 1,926 members of various Karbi militant organisations and 1,182 people from a number of Adivasi extremist groups, he said in a post on X.

“Inspired by Hon PM’s vision, a large number of militants have shunned the path of violence and decided to help us build a new Assam,” Sarma said.

In the past two years, 8,756 ex-militants have been rehabilitated, according to the post, he said.

Sarma became the chief minister of the northeastern state in 2021.

"Under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy & #Swavalamban scheme they received skill development training & are now leading a dignified life," he added.

Swavalamban is a co-contributory Pension Scheme by the Centre, which aims to encourage people from the unorganised sector to voluntarily save for their retirement and lower the cost of operations of the New Pension System (NPS) for such subscribers. PTI TR TR NN