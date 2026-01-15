Over 8,000 girls take part in Delhi Police self-defence winter camp

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The 10th Self-Defence Winter Camp organised by the Delhi Police concluded on Thursday, with nearly 8,000 girls participating in the programme aimed at equipping them with self-protection skills and confidence, police said.

During the training sessions, a total of 7,878 students were taught basic self-defence techniques, situational awareness, confidence-building exercises and personal safety strategies by the Delhi Police self-defence team, they said.

The trainers in the camp, which was held at multiple locations across the city, focused on techniques that can be effectively used in real-life situations, they said.

The closing ceremony was attended by Special Commissioner of Police (Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Vigilance), Ajay Chaudhry, as the chief guest.

International boxer Parveen Hooda was present as a special guest and inspired the students by sharing her experiences in sports, discipline and self-empowerment.

Several participants shared their experiences at the closing ceremony, saying that the training had boosted their confidence and helped them overcome fear.

Parents also lauded the initiative and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the organisers and trainers in conducting a meaningful programme for students.

The Delhi Police regularly organises such training camps during summer and winter vacations. In 2025 alone, the Delhi Police conducted 2,344 self-defence programmes, benefiting 4,29,987 participants. PTI SSJ SHS