Over 80,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai, nearby cities; eco-friendly idols gain popularity

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) More than 40,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea and other water bodies till early Monday morning in Mumbai following the fifth day celebration of the Ganpati festival, civic officials said.

No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion process in the city, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Elsewhere in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as many as 42,782 idols were immersed in water bodies and artificial ponds within four municipal limits in a devotional and peaceful atmosphere with devotees showing a remarkable shift toward eco-friendly practices.

The festival began on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and will end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). A large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days.

Following the fifth day festivities on Sunday, a total of 40,225 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 9 am on Monday. These included 39,037 domestic Ganpati idols, 1,175 of public mandals and 13 idols of the Goddess Hartalika, the officials said.

On Friday, a total of 60,177 one-and-a-half-day Ganpati idols were immersed in various water bodies and artificial ponds. Among them, 29,683 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), and 30,494 were made of eco-friendly clay.

According to the BMC, it has set up nearly 290 artificial ponds for Ganpati idol immersion, in addition to around 70 natural water bodies such as lakes and seashores.

As part of its efforts to protect the environment, the civic body has urged people to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idols in drums or buckets.

PoP idols less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, as per court's directive.

Adjoining Thane and Palghar districts also saw immersion of Lord Ganesh idols after the fifth day festivities. Citizens and municipal bodies together embraced sustainable celebrations, reducing the ecological impact of Ganeshotsav while ensuring smooth management at immersion sites.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 7,334 idol immersions, of which 5,079 were carried out in artificial ponds in accordance with court directives.

Civic Commissioner Kailas Shinde had appealed that idols up to 6 feet be immersed only in artificial ponds -- an appeal that was widely respected.

A total of 1,718 clay idols were immersed with devotees installing them being recognized through "Environment Friend" certificates. At 165 immersion sites in Navi Mumbai, arrangements included mandaps, lighting, medical assistance, floral offering (Nirmalya) collection centres, and free bus services.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) facilitated the immersion of 8,984 idols -- 4,811 of clay idols and 4,173 of PoP. Citizens availed facilities at 24 artificial ponds, 77 special tanks, 9 creek points, 15 mobile immersion units, and 10 idol collection centres.

Importantly, 6 tons of floral offerings collected on the day are being processed into organic compost at bio-composting plants, officials said.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) reported 18,171 immersions - 7,419 of clay and 10,752 of PoP.

KDMC commissioner Abhinav Goyal's call for eco-friendly practices received encouraging response, with citizens prioritizing artificial ponds.

Each site in Kalyan-Dombivli was equipped with fire safety measures, medical teams, floral collection centers, forklifts, and cranes.

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) in Palghar district recorded 8,293 immersions, of which 6,723 (81 per cent) were in artificial ponds.

Civic commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi oversaw elaborate arrangements for immersions at 116 artificial ponds, 6 jetties, two closed quarries, and 18 mobile tanks.

Across the four municipal limits in Thane and Palghar districts (which saw immersion of 42,782 idols), lakhs of devotees bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh on the fifth day of the festival.

Widespread adoption of artificial ponds and clay idols highlighted a growing commitment toward eco-friendly celebrations. Officials noted that the reduction in direct water body immersions has helped minimize pollution risks. PTI KK COR GK RSY