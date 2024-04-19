Over 80.40 pc voting recorded in Tripura West, oppn cry foul

Agartala, Apr 19 (PTI) The Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency registered a voter turnout of 80.40 per cent on Friday, while the opposition Congress and CPI(M) alleged that the ruling BJP rigged the polling.

An official said 82.42 per cent polling was recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Tripura West Parliamentary constituency.

This year’s figure may also go up since polling continued in several booths beyond the scheduled voting hours.

The by-election to the Ramnagar assembly seat, which was also held during the day, recorded a turnout of 68.64 per cent.

The opposition alleged intimidation of voters by the BJP workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Returning Officer (RO), Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, Vishal Kumar, however, said the voting was largely free, fair and peaceful as no untoward incidents took place during the day.

"We have received some complaints of threats, intimidations, driving out polling agents and preventing voters during the voting process. The election machinery verified these complaints and taken adequate measures," he told a press conference.

The ruling BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb against INDIA bloc nominee Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress in Tripura West Parliamentary constituency.

In the byelection to Ramnagar, the BJP nominated Agartala Mayor, Dipak Majumder against former CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das as INDIA bloc candidate.

The opposition alleged that the ruling party has intimidated their workers.

"Around 80 per cent of polling agents could not function properly in both Lok Sabha constituency and Ramnagar Assembly segment because of the intimidation,” state Congress president and Lok Sabha poll candidate Asish Kumar Saha said.

Many voters were prevented from approaching booths for casting votes while a sizable number of voters were driven out of the queue, he claimed and demanded repolling in all booths.

Rejecting the charges, the BJP said the INDIA bloc leaders are raising such “baseless allegations” as they know they will lose the elections. PTI PS NN