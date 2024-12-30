Over 80K applications received for voter name deletion, 4.8 lakh new registrations: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Amid a war of words between ruling AAP and opposition BJP over alleged removal of names from Delhi's electoral roll before the upcoming polls, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here said on Monday it has received 82,450 applications for deletions and 4.8 lakh for new registrations since November 29.

Advertisment

In a statement, the CEO office said the final electoral roll is being prepared and it is scheduled for publication on January 6, 2025 after making additions, deletions or modifications, if any.

The CEO office also said FIRs have been filed against eight individuals for allegedly submitting false documents for registration as a voter in the Okhla Assembly constituency of the city.

"Submission of false documents for obtaining Voter ID is a punishable offence. Strict action will be taken against such violations," the statement said.

Advertisment

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over the alleged deliberate deletion of voters' name from the electoral roll. The AAP has accused the BJP of submitting bulk applications for removing the names of voters in constitutes where they fear a defeat. The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged the AAP is trying to allow illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to get voter ID cards so that the party can use them as a vote bank.

The Chief Electoral Office in the statement said it is actively conducting the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2025.

This process is being carried out as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, ensuring that the electoral rolls remain updated and inclusive for all eligible voters, it said.

Advertisment

During the pre-revision period, house-to-house verification was carried out from August 20, 2024, to October 18, 2024, by Booth Level Officers. This exercise aimed to identify unregistered eligible citizens, prospective voters turning 18 by October 1, 2025, as well as permanently shifted or deceased electors and duplicate entries.

Following this, the draft electoral rolls was published on October 29, 2024, inviting public to file claims and objections. These were accepted until November 28, 2024, and all the claims and objections received were already disposed by December 24, 2024, the statement said.

"The final electoral roll, reflecting these updates, is scheduled for publication on January 6, 2025," the statement said.

Advertisment

It added that between November 29 and the present date 4,85,624 applications for new registrations, 82,450 applications for deletions, and 1,71,385 applications for modifications have been received.

The CEO office cautioned multiple entries in the electoral roll or multiple voter ID cards is a punishable offense under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

"Recently, FIRs have been filed against eight individuals for submitting false documents for voter registration in the Okhla Assembly constituency in Delhi. Strict action will continue to be taken against such violations," it said.

Advertisment

It said meetings with representatives of political parties on various occasions were held during the special summary revision period.

Political parties that have objections to any additions, deletions, modifications carried out in the Electoral Roll during the special summary revision period and during the continuous updation, can file their objections before the officials concerned, it said. PTI SJJ SJJ TIR TIR