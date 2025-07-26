Over 8,300 pilgrims offer prayers at Amarnath shrine

Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Over 8,300 pilgrims on Saturday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of yatris to 3.68 lakh, officials said.

A total of 8,355 pilgrims had darshan at the 3800-metre high holy cave shrine on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 6280 men, 1525 women, five transgenders, 80 children, 74 sadhus, one sadhvi, and 390 security forces personnel.

So far, a total of 3,68,675 yatris have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, the officials added. PTI SSB NB NB