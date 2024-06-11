Over 8,400 devotees to leave for annual Kheer Bhawani yatra on Wednesday

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Over 8,400 devotees, mostly from the Kashmiri Pandit community, are scheduled to leave Jammu for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The four-day pilgrimage will begin on June 12 when devotees will leave in buses from the Nagrota area in the outskirts of Jammu city amid tight security arrangements.

This year, 80,000 to 90,000 Kashmiri Pandits from various parts of India and abroad are expected to visit the five renowned temples in the valley.

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, celebrated on Zeisht Ashtami, will take place on June 14 at the shrines of Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Laktipora Aishmuqam (Anantnag), Mata Tripursundri Devsar (Kulgam), and Mata Kheer Bhawani Manzgam (Kulgam) in Kashmir.

"We have registered over 8,400 devotees for the pilgrimage,” Relief Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani told PTI here.

Karwani said that nearly 200 buses have been made available for the journey to the five temple complexes where Kheer Bhawani festival is being celebrated to pay obeisance to the Goddess Maha Ragnaya.

“The relief department, administration, and security forces have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the success of this pilgrimage,” Karwani said. PTI AB NB