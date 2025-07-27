Over 8,400 pilgrims offer prayers at Amarnath shrine

Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Over 8,400 pilgrims on Sunday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of yatris to 3.77 lakh, officials said.

A total of 8405 pilgrims had darshan at the 3800-metre high holy cave shrine on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 6,198 men, 1,483 women, 90 children, 66 sadhus, three sadhvis, and 565 security forces personnel.

So far, a total of 3,77,080 yatris have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, the officials added. PTI SSB NB NB