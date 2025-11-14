Over 87 per cent of Tamil Nadu electorate distributed enumeration forms: Election Commission

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) In Tamil Nadu, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, over 5.62 crore enumeration forms have been distributed to electors, the Election Commission said on Friday.

This constitutes 87.66 per cent of the total electorate of 6.41 crore in the state, an Election Commission statement issued here by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, said.

Electors in Tamil Nadu, as on October 27, 2025, is 6,41,14,587 and the number of enumeration forms distributed is 5,62,05,749 and it is 87.66 per cent, the EC bulletin dated November 14, 2025 said.

DMK's ally CPI(M), meanwhile, said that its state secretary P Shanmugam and state committee member I Arumuga Nainar called on the CEO, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik and presented a representation seeking the authorities to ensure inclusion of all eligible people in the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR exercise.

Steps required to be taken immediately by the authorities has also been underlined, the Marxist party said in a statement. PTI VGN VGN ROH