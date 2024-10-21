Over 870 FIRs in stubble burning cases in a month: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Punjab Police said on Monday said it has lodged over 870 FIRs for stubble burning in over a month and imposed fines of Rs 10.55 lakh on the offenders.

Advertisment

Besides, red entries have also been made in revenue records of nearly 400 farmers for burning crop residue, they further said.

Red entries marked in revenue records makes it difficult for farmers to sell, mortgage their land or avail loans against it.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the Punjab Police, jointly with civil administration, has initiated a massive campaign to educate farmers about harmful effects of stubble burning and also the possible legal actions against those found putting matchstick to paddy straw.

Advertisment

He said legal action is being initiated against those found burning stubble.

"Till now, 1,393 farm fires were detected by satellites in the state, and joint teams were sent for inspection on the spot," Shukla said, adding that police teams have registered FIRs in 874 cases since September 15, while no case of stubble burning was found at 471 spots.

However, daily diary report (DDR) entries of 471 cases were made at the police stations concerned, he said.

Advertisment

Apart from registering FIRs, penalties worth Rs 10.55 lakh were imposed in 397 cases and red entries made in revenue records of 394 farmers, the senior officer added.

Complying with the directions of the Supreme Court and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to bring down stubble burning cases to zero, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had appointed special DGP Arpit Shukla as the police nodal officer to monitor action against stubble burning.

Shukla said police teams along with civil administration have been making untiring efforts at the ground level to curb the menace of stubble burning in the state.

Advertisment

He said the teams have been conducting joint tours in villages, which have been identified as stubble burning hotspots and holding public awareness meetings with various farmer unions at district and sub-divisional levels.

In the last few days, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, sub-divisional magistrates and deputy superintendents of police held joint tours, during which they held public awareness meetings and also meetings with farmer bodies.

Shukla exhorted farmers to cooperate and not burn crop residue, which will not only lead to the deterioration of the environment but also affect the health of children and elderly people.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, depending on the area and size of the police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties have already been activated, while flying squads have also been keeping vigil on stubble burning. PTI CHS RPA