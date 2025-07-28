Over 87,000 allocations made in DU's 2nd round of UG admissions

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Delhi University (DU) released the second list of allocations for its undergraduate admissions on Monday, with a total of 87,335 students allotted seats across colleges and programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025.

According to the university, the fresh round saw 24,843 new allocations, while 27,314 students were upgraded to higher preferences, reflecting significant internal reshuffling after the first round. Additionally, 17,922 candidates chose to freeze their previously-allotted seats.

The changes came after 43,741 students opted for upgrades following the first list, which saw 93,166 seat offers made for the 71,624 available UG seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes. Of these, 62,565 candidates confirmed their admissions.

DU officials said the second list accommodates not just fresh preferences but also takes into account newly-vacated seats, giving thousands of aspirants another opportunity to secure their preferred colleges or programmes.

The upgrade and reordering window for the second round was open till 4:59 pm on July 25.

The admissions are being conducted based on the CUET-UG scores, along with factors like category reservations, programme choices and eligibility. Seats have been allotted across various categories, including Unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwBD, Kashmiri Migrants, Sikh Minority, Single Girl Child and Orphan.

Meanwhile, the DU said the allocation for performance-based courses, such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Arts, will take place in the third round. Students applying to these programmes are advised to monitor the college websites for the trial and evaluation schedules.

The academic session for first-year students is set to begin from August 1. PTI MHS RC