Over 8.72 cr beneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi scheme: Minister tells Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday said that there are over 8.72 crore beneficiaries under the Swasthya Sathi scheme of the Mamata Banerjee government till February 2025.

Responding to a question by a Trinamool Congress MLA in the assembly, she said that over 2.44 crore families are registered under the state-sponsored healthcare scheme.

She said that over Rs 2,263 crore was spent in the 2021-22 financial year for beneficiaries under the healthcare plan of the West Bengal government.

Bhattacharya also said the expenditure under the Swasthya Sathi scheme was Rs 2,630 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The minister said the state government had spent over Rs 2,694 crore for the beneficiaries in 2023-24.

Under the state-sponsored healthcare scheme for citizens of the state, over 21.28 lakh people got benefits in 2023-24, she added.