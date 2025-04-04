Over 8.75 lakh pilgrims visited Shakti Peethas in Himachal in first 5 days of Navratri: Police

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) More than 8.75 lakh pilgrims have visited the Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh during the first five days of Navratri from March 30 till April 3, police said on Friday.

According to data shared by police, a maximum of 3.34 lakh devotees visited the Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district, followed by Mata Bala Sundri temple in Sirmaur (2.05 lakh), Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur (1.58 lakh), Chintpurni temple in Una (64,500), Chamunda Devi temple (45,000), Brijeshwari Devi temple (42,450), and the Baglamukhi temple (25,150), all three in Kangra district.

Traffic data showed that 7,406 heavy motor vehicles, 29,806 light motor vehicles, and 23,785 two-wheelers entered these temple towns during the period, a statement issued by the police headquarters here said.

The police, temple trusts and local administrations are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth and safe 'darshan' experience for the devotees, the statement said. PTI BPL ARI