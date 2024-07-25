Over 900 complaints of booth capturing received in recent LS, assembly polls; 14 held

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) As many as 925 complaints of booth capturing were made during the recently held parliamentary and assembly polls, with a maximum of 875 being received from West Bengal, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Citing data shared by the Election Commission (EC), Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said 14 people were arrested.

Sharing details in a written reply, the minister said one complaint was received from Arunachal Pradesh where simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assembly were held recently and two persons were arrested.

Referring to the action taken by the EC, he said the state chief electoral officer was instructed to hold fresh poll and was further directed to instruct the concerned returning officer to initiate investigation.

A case was registered at Khenwwa police station, East Kameng district. The case is under investigation and one person is still under judicial custody, he said.

In Bihar, 47 complaints were lodged for booth capturing during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Separately, 50 complaints were received in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 13 during state assembly polls in 2020.

All complaints were found false on verification and were disposed of.

During the recent simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assembly held recently in Odisha, a total of two complaints were received and 12 persons were apprehended and served notice under Criminal Procedure Code.

Further, a re-poll at two polling stations -- Kirasiraand and Maheswarpinda under the Kantamal assembly seat -- was successfully conducted, the minister said quoting the poll panel.

In West Bengal, 875 complaints were received during the Lok Sabha polls this year.

"As no case was substantiated, the complaints were disposed of as per the report of concerned district electoral officer and superintendent of police or commissioner of police," the House was informed. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS