Over 900 markets shut in Delhi as traders observe bandh to protest against Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) City's popular shopping hubs like Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk were among the more than 900 markets that wore a deserted look on Friday as traders observed a 'Delhi Bandh' to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Various merchant associations from sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion also kept their shutters down.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), over 8 lakh shops in Delhi remained shut, resulting in an estimated trade loss of around Rs 1,500 crore for the day.

The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday. It had also taken out a candle march in Connaught Place to express solidarity with the victims of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

"This is not just a protest; it is a collective stand against terrorism. We are all united in this fight and are observing the bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the CTI, said on Friday.

Goyal also appealed to the government to cut all commercial ties with Pakistan and to enforce a boycott of Pakistani products in India.

A member of the traders' association at Sadar Bazar, which is usually bustling with people at any time of the day, said the market was desolate and even vegetable and fruit vendors had not turned up.

Similarly, Asia's largest wholesale readymade garment market in Gandhinagar remained completely shut, said a statement issued by the market association.

"The shutdown is being held to demand justice for the tourists killed in the attack and to stand united against terrorism," it said.

Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam was the deadliest assault in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident. PTI SHB RHL