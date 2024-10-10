Over 900 women from 30 states to participate in Saras Mela to be held in Gurugram

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) More than 900 rural women artisans from around 30 states are set to participate in the SARAS Ajeevika Mela to be held in Gurugram from October 13 to October 29, the Rural Development Ministry said on Thursday. The fair is being organised by the ministry along with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR). The ministry said a variety of products from different states will be on display, like Tussar sarees, Bagh prints, Patola sarees from Gujarat, Katha sarees from West Bengal, Rajasthani prints, Chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh, woolen products and natural food products from Himachal-Uttarakhand, wooden products from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, various dry fruits and handloom products from Jammu and Kashmir, Palash products and natural food from Jharkhand along with different varieties of products from the rural culture across India.

Women from self-help groups (SHGs) will be connected and informed about various means of livelihood and various training programmes will also be organised for their skill development, the ministry said.

Apart from this, a SARAS Food Court will also be set up, featuring 50 live food stalls from about 25 states. A separate North-East Pavilion has also been set up. SARAS melas are being organised continuously since 1999. The living standards of lakhs of women have improved through these fairs. PTI AO AO MNK MNK