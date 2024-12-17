Over 9,000 consumers benefit from MSEDCL's amnesty scheme

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's 'Abhay' amnesty scheme has got a positive response with 9,384 consumers in Kalyan and Bhandup circles clearing their dues of Rs 15.84 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The electricity connections of these consumers had been permanently disconnected due to arrears.

The 'Abhay' scheme applies to both low and high voltage consumers (excluding public water supply and agricultural pump consumers) whose electricity supply was permanently disconnected on or before March 2024.

The consumers can clear their principal arrears in a lump sum amount or in six equal instalments.

Upon payment, the interest and late fees are completely waived, the MSEDCL said in a release.

With the scheme's deadline of December 31, the power company has appealed to consumers to seize the opportunity to clear their dues and regain electricity connections. PTI COR GK