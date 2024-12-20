Over 90,000 devotees visit Sabarimala on Dec 19

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 20 (PTI) The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple saw the highest number of devotees -- 96,007 -- during this annual pilgrimage season on December 19, authorities said on Friday.

A significant increase in spot bookings was also reported, with 22,121 people securing their visit through this facility on the same day, according to a government release.

There was also a substantial rise in the number of devotees on Friday, with 70,964 pilgrims arriving by 5 pm, according to the release.

Despite the largest crowd of the season, police and other authorities are ensuring smooth darshan for devotees, it stated.

Efforts are being made to manage the queue efficiently, allowing thousands of pilgrims to have a peaceful darshan without unnecessary crowding or rush.

"Despite the surge in the number of devotees, no additional restrictions have been imposed, and no devotees have been stopped anywhere. A comfortable darshan experience has been ensured," said Sannidhanam Special Officer B Krishnakumar.

The thoroughness of the preparations, the coordination of government departments, and the effective deployment of police personnel all contributed to ensuring a smooth and comfortable darshan for everyone, he added.

With the examinations getting over and schools on Christmas vacation, more devotees, including children, are expected at the Sannidhanam in the coming days, he said.

The Special Officer also stated that comprehensive preparations have been made to accommodate the estimated influx of over one lakh devotees ahead of the Mandala Pooja which falls on December 26.

On Thursday, of the 96,007 devotees who arrived, 70,000 used the virtual queue, while 22,121 secured their visit through spot bookings. Additionally, 3,016 devotees arrived via Pulmedu, and 504 came through the Erumeli forest road, the release said.

There has been a significant increase in spot bookings since December 13, with around 15,000 devotees using the spot booking facility each day.

From November 15 to December 19, a total of 4,46,130 devotees visited the temple through the spot booking system, the release added.

Arrangements for the Mandala Pooja and the Thanga Anki procession, including the virtual queue, have been completed, it said.

The Thanga Anki ceremonial procession will reach Sannidhanam on December 25, and the temple will be closed on December 26, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will visit Sabarimala and review the arrangements for the Thanga Anki procession and the Mandala Pooja, the release said.

The Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which began on November 16, continues to draw millions of devotees over two months. PTI ARM ARM KH