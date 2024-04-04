Over 90,000 litres of liquor seized in Dakshina Kannada in run-up to LS polls

Mangaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Authorities have confiscated a staggering 90,443 litres of liquor valued at Rs 1,95,47,179 in the district, along with drugs worth Rs. 8,69,950 as on April 3 since the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came into force.

A total of 278 FIR cases, including violations of excise regulations and other offences, have been lodged in connection with these seizures.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

Authorities have actively engaged with the public, processing and resolving 157 information requests received via telephone (1950).

The C-Whistle App has proven instrumental in addressing public grievances, with 59 complaints received and promptly resolved to date.

The Deputy Commissioner, also serving as the district election officer, revealed in a statement that the district has received a total of 92 complaints through the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS), out of which 90 have been effectively addressed. PTI COR AMP SS