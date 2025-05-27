Over 91 pc students pass Jharkhand Class 10 board exams, girls outperform boys

Ranchi, May 27 (PTI) Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday.

A total of 91.71 per cent of students passed the examinations.

Girls outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls was 92.38 per cent, while it was 90.96 per cent for boys, the School Education and Literacy Department Secretary Uma Shankar Singh said.

State education minister Ramdas Soren was present, as the chief guest, when the results were announced.

As many as 4,33,944 students had enrolled for the board examinations of which 4,31,488 candidates appeared and 3,95,755 students passed.

A total of 2,21,040 students passed in the first division, 1,57,194 in the second division and 17,521 in the third division, according to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

The pass percentage of the state board's examinations in Jharkhand increased this year by 1.31 per cent compared to the previous year.

In 2024, the state's overall pass percentage was 90.40 per cent.

Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana, which was at the bottom the previous year, grabbed the top position among the five divisions in the state, Singh said.

Three districts of Santhal Pargana - Pakur, Jamtara and Sahebganj - secured their places among the top five districts in terms of pass percentage.

"These districts were at the bottom, in terms of results, in the previous year. But, Santhal districts were able to take positions in the top five districts due to well-defined planning and execution by the department," Singh said.

Koderma district topped, in terms of pass percentage, while West Singhbhum was at the bottom. PTI SAN SBN SBN