Over 9.27 lakh applications received for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme across 8 Marathwada districts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) More than 9.27 lakh applications have been received so far by authorities in Maharashtra's Marathwada region for availing benefits under the state government's flagship welfare scheme for underprivileged women 'Ladki Bahin', a senior official said on Thursday.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana -- announced in the state budget last month -- married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

In eight districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra, 9,27,280 women have applied for the scheme so far (till July 18), said the official from the divisional commissioner's office in a statement.

The response for the scheme is higher in rural parts of the region than urban areas. Out of 9,27,280 applications, 72,443 are from urban areas of Marathwada, said the statement.

Among urban areas, the highest number of applications has been received from Latur city at 22,276.

District-wise number of applications: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (2,54,489), Dharashiv (1,53,463), Nanded (1,30,310), Beed (1,28,070), Latur (1,08,656), Jalna (66,835), Parbhani (51,549) and Hingoli (33,908), according to the official. PTI AW RSY