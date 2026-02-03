Over 96 lakh elderly enrolled in Ayushman Vay Vandana health coverage scheme

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) More than 96 lakh Ayushman Vay Vandana cards have been created across all states and Union territories till December 31, 2025, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families constituting the bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

In October 2024, the scheme was expanded to cover six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above belonging to 4.5 crore families, irrespective of their socio-economic status, through the Ayushman Vay Vandana card.

As on December 31, 2025, a total of 10.33 lakh hospital admissions, costing Rs 2,154.37 crore, have been authorised for the Ayushman Vay Vandana card beneficiaries, Jadhav said in a written reply.

Out of 10.33 lakh hospital admissions, 3.93 lakh admissions, costing Rs 820.42 crore, pertain to female beneficiaries and 6.40 lakh admissions, costing Rs 1333.94 crore, pertain to male beneficiaries across the implementing states and UTs.

Till December 31, 2025, more than 33,000 hospitals are empanelled under AB-PMJAY including 15,733 private hospitals. The Ayushman Vay Vandana card beneficiaries can avail the services of any AB-PMJAY empanelled hospitals.