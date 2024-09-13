Over 9,600 files reviewed under cleanliness campaign for government offices

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) From November 2023 to August 2024, a total of 9,608 files were reviewed, including 505 files that were weeded out, under the Centre's campaign on institutionalising "Swachhata" and minimising pendency in government offices.

As part of the campaign, the Union health ministry, the central government's hospitals, attached offices and autonomous bodies are continuing the activities of the "Special Campaign 3.0" by organising nationwide cleanliness campaigns and making efforts to minimise pendency in government offices.

During the period from November 2023 to August 2024, a total of 9,608 files were reviewed and 505 of those weeded out, the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from this, 25,660 public grievances and 3,146 appeals on CPGRAMS, 119 PMO references, 286 VIP references, 13 parliamentary assurances and 53 state government references were disposed of, the statement said.

Further, 817 cleanliness campaigns were carried out and a revenue of Rs 13,37,262 was generated from the disposal and sale of scrap, leading to 13,336 sq.ft of space freed. Twenty-three rules were also simplified, the statement said.

The campaigns have significantly contributed to more space management and a healthy working atmosphere in the offices while generating revenue as well, it added.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) is currently making concerted efforts to ensure that the goals of the upcoming "Special Campaign 4.0", to be held from October 3 to October 31, are achieved, the statement said. PTI PLB RC