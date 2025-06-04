Over 9.7 lakh farmers in Gujarat adopted natural farming, says state govt

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) More than 9.7 lakh farmers in Gujarat have adopted natural farming, which has increased their net income by way of reducing input costs and reliance on chemicals besides improving the soil health, the state government has said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have been advocating the use of traditional inputs like Jeevamrut to boost microbial life and Bijamrut to naturally protect seeds, it said in a release.

"We must shift towards natural farming because with the current use of chemical-based agriculture and fertilisers, the grains, vegetables and fruits we grow no longer contain the essential nutrients they once did," CM Patel said.

With strong support from the central and state governments under the leadership of Patel, this sustainable approach is breathing new life into both farms and farmers, the official release said.

"This is natural farming - Prakrutik Kheti - where your yield won't decrease, nor will your costs rise. And those who consume its produce will be nourished for life," governor Devvrat said.

Vinodbhai Varmora, a progressive farmer from Haripar village in Surendranagar district has turned his 16-acre farm into a sustainable model, earning over Rs 20 lakh annually.

Instead of chemicals, Varmora uses Jeevamrut, Ghan Jeevamrut and Bijamrut, all prepared using cow dung from indigenous Gir cows.

He practices multi-cropping, uses drip irrigation, and has planted a Miyawaki-style agricultural forest of 2,000 trees, making his farm a haven for biodiversity.

"Both the state and central governments are promoting natural farming. As part of this initiative, a model farm has been developed - one acre dedicated exclusively to natural farming. For setting up this model, the state government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 13,500," he said.

Narendrasinh Jhala is another progressive farmer who cultivates 12 types of vegetables on just one acre using this cost-effective technique.

By adopting natural methods, he has drastically reduced his costs, improved soil health, and increased his yields all while relying only on traditional inputs. These farmers prove that natural farming isn't a stepback it's a smarter way forward, said the release.

"In natural farming, income increases because there is no need to source inputs externally. Everything is prepared on-site from microbial solutions to natural soil sprays resulting in little to no additional expense." said Jhala, who also hails from Surendranagar.

According to officials of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), farmers can now earn up to Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 lakh per acre by adopting this farming technique.

"Starting with an income of Rs 2 lakh per acre, farmers can now earn up to Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 lakh per acre. From this perspective, it is clear that the traditional methods we once abandoned now called natural farming are essential to return to, especially since the cost of chemical farming continues to rise per acre," said Project Director of ATMA - Surendranagar, Bharat Patel.

Government schemes are supporting this transition with Rs 900 per month for cow care, Rs 13,500 for model farms, up to 60 per cent subsidy on drip irrigation, and Rs 45,000 for mini tractors, making natural farming both sustainable and profitable, the release said. PTI PJT NP