Over 98 lakh consumers in Rajasthan benefit from free electricity scheme: Power minister

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan's Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar said in the Assembly on Wednesday that over 98.23 lakh domestic consumers registered during the time of the previous government are given the benefit of the Chief Minister Free Electricity Scheme.

He also clarified that this scheme has not been discontinued by the state government, nor has any change been made in its provisions.

The Minister of State for Energy was replying to the supplementary questions during the Question Hour. He said that this announcement was made by the previous government, given the assembly elections. If they intended to give benefits to all 'non-registered' consumers as well, then there would have been no need for the registration process.

He said the state government is bearing the 'fuel surcharge' of domestic consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month. This 'fuel surcharge' is being taken from the consumers as per the order of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission based on higher production costs and increased 'fuel variable charges' of power generation plants.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Manoj Kumar, the Energy Minister said that at present, there is no proposal pending with the state government to reduce other fees and taxes in addition to the electricity consumption charge, to give 100 units of electricity free to consumers equally and to register the deprived consumers for giving free electricity.