Over 98,000 posts lying vacant in Odisha govt departments: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) More than 98,000 posts are lying vacant in different departments of the Odisha government, a minister informed the assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a query by BJP member Mukesh Mahaling, Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said a total of 98,348 posts are lying vacant in 41 departments as of January 2024.

While there are 26,815 vacancies in the Health and Family Welfare Department, the School and Mass Education Department has 21,844 vacant posts, he said.

The lowest number of only one vacancy is in the Department of Industries.

The minister added that there is no proposal under consideration to increase the upper age limit to 42 for government job aspirants. PTI BBM RBT