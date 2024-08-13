Over 99,000 govt jobs provided in Assam during my tenure: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that over 99,000 government jobs have been provided in his tenure, with the figure of one lakh jobs, as promised before Assembly polls, to be reached within two months.

He said another 50,000 appointments will be made in the next year as a 'bonus' by his government, which had assumed power in May 2021.

Sarma was speaking to media after attending an appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,127 jobs here, which has taken the total recruitments in his tenure to over 99,000.

"When we came to power, we had promised that we will give one lakh appointments. Today, we have crossed the milestone of 99,097 appointments. I am sure within this month or next, we will clock one lakh," he said.

Sarma claimed that another 50,000 jobs will be provided in the next year, which will be a 'bonus over the promised one lakh appointments.

The CM also claimed that appointments were being made in the most transparent manner, with the process for transfer of government employees also to be made completely corruption-free.

"We will launch a portal on October two which will enable employees to apply for mutual or group transfers. This will make the transfer process also fully transparent," Sarma added.