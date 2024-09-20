Over a dozen injured as bus carrying BSF troops falls into gorge in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Over a dozen BSF troopers were injured when a bus carrying the forces' personnel for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

A hired bus carrying BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of assembly polls fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the officials said.

Over a dozen jawans were injured, some of them critically, in the accident, they said.

The injured jawans have been rushed to a hospital, they added. PTI SSB RPA