Over a dozen injured as high-voltage wire snaps in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Over a dozen people suffered electric shocks after a high-tension wire in the Gursahayganj police area here snapped, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the 11,000-volt wire fell onto the rooftops of homes in the Simant Nagar locality, causing a surge of electricity to spread throughout the area, they said.

Kannauj city's Police Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said, "Over a dozen individuals were affected by electric shocks, with two sustaining severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital but have since been discharged. This incident occurred due to the falling of the high-tension line." According to local residents, chaos ensued in the neighbourhood following the accident and the power supply was cut off after the electricity department was alerted about the wire snapping. PTI COR KIS NB