Over a lakh Kerala govt employees not paid Feb salaries: Opposition leader Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday claimed that over a lakh government employees did not receive salary for the last month, a first in Kerala, and alleged that the state has plunged into a serious financial crisis.

The opposition leader's claim was refuted by state Finance Minister K N Balagopal who said that salaries of government employees would not be stopped and it got delayed only because of some technical issues.

"Salaries and pensions to be given during this period will be given," he said.

Satheesan, in a statement earlier in the day, alleged that the crisis was a result of the state government's "corruption, mismanagement and extravagance" and urged it to issue a white paper clarifying the financial situation of Kerala.

He contended that due to the government's alleged mismanagement of finances, all social security schemes are under threat and all welfare funds have stopped.

Satheesan claimed that the social security pension has been suspended for the last seven months and as a result around 55 lakh people, including the poor, widows, differently abled and the elderly, are facing difficulties in getting food or buying medicine.

The government claimed the salaries were not paid due to technical problems, but the actual reason was lack of funds, he alleged. PTI HMP HMP SS