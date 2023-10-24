Over an acre of agricultural land lost in landslides following heavy rain in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Oct 24 (PTI) Over an acre of agricultural land was lost in Nedumkandam area of this high range district of Kerala late last night in landslides caused by heavy rains, a panchayat official said on Tuesday.

Besides the agricultural land, a portion of road to the area was also damaged due to the landslide, following several hours of continuous heavy rainfall, the official said.

The incident occurred in the 20th ward of the panchayat, the official said, adding that minor landslides occurred in a couple of other places also.

Fortunately, no one was injured or carried away in the landslides nor were any homes damaged, she said.

Steps are being taken to clear the debris from the area, she added.

The official said that since the 2018 floods, even a minor rainfall has been causing landslides in the area.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Palakkad districts of the state for the day.

A 'yellow alert' means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. PTI HMP HMP ANE