Over dozen booked for stoning police team during eviction drive in Kota

Kota, Aug 12 (PTI) At least a dozen villagers were named in an FIR and several more booked for stoning a police party during an eviction drive in the Shambhupura area on Tuesday, police said.

Four police personnel and a Kota Development Authority (KDA) official were wounded in the pelting.

According to Nanta Police Station SHO Naval Kishore, around 300 bighas of land worth Rs 60 crore was under encroachment in the area, where a housing society is slated to come up.

On Tuesday, when a police party under the supervision of KDA Commissioner Harphool Singh Yadav started freeing the land, they were confronted by around 50-60 villagers, who pelted them with stones, he said.

The glass of a JCB excavator was also broken in the stoning. PTI COR VN VN