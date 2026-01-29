Over-exploited groundwater units in India drop from 17.2 to 10.8 per cent in 2025: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Out of the total number of assessed blocks or talukas in 2025 in the country, only 10.8 per cent have been found to be over-exploiting the groundwater resources by extracting over 100 per cent of it, the data presented by the Jal Shakti Minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday, suggested.

He added that over-exploited units have shown a decline from 17.2 per cent to 10.8 per cent between 2017 and 2025.

"As per the dynamic groundwater resource assessment data of CGWB (Central Ground Water Board), total annual groundwater recharge in the country has increased from 432 BCM (Billion Cubic Meters) to 448.52 BCM between 2017 to 2025,” Paatil stated.

"Similarly, the percentage of safe assessment units has increased from 62.6 per cent to 73.14 per cent, and that of over-exploited units has declined from 17.2 per cent to 10.8 per cent during the same period," he added.

The Minister answered the queries related to the Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment of 2025, according to which, the total Annual Ground Water Recharge in the country was 448.52 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) and the Annual Extractable Ground Water Resources was estimated as 407.75 BCM.

"Based on this, the Stage of Ground Water Extraction (SoE), which is a measure of Annual Ground Water Extraction for all uses (irrigation, industrial and domestic uses) over Annual Extractable Ground Water Resource, is worked out to be 60.63 per cent for the country as a whole," Paatil said.

Clarifying the Categorization of Assessment Units (AUs), which are generally Blocks/Tehsils/Talukas/Mandals, etc., the Minister stated that the said categorization is done on the basis of the Stage of Ground Water Extraction (SoE) of the given Assessment Units for the assessment year.

"Assessment Units with SoE less than 70 per cent are categorised as 'Safe', with SoE between 70 per cent and 90 per cent as ‘Semi critical’, with SoE between 90 per cent and 100 per cent as 'Critical', and those with SoE above 100 per cent fall under the 'Over Exploited' category," Paatil said.

"This categorisation enables targeted actions, prioritising intensive supply and demand measures like recharge, rain water harvesting and micro-irrigation in Over-exploited, Critical and Semi-critical (OCS) areas," he added.

In contrast, Safe-category areas are marked for sustainable development and judicious regulation of groundwater use, Paatil stated.

According to the Minister, the dynamic groundwater resource assessment forms the cornerstone of the government's science-based, methodical approach to groundwater management and provides a sound basis for the selection of priority areas for various groundwater conservation and management schemes/programmes like Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB), Atal Bhujal Yojana, MGNREGA, etc.

Paatil elaborated on various measures such as aquifer mapping, construction of artificial recharge and rainwater harvesting activities, etc., which have proven pivotal in improving groundwater security and ensuring long-term sustainability.

He said that as a result of consistent and cumulative efforts, the data indicate that the overall groundwater situation in the country is showing steady improvement. PTI JP JP HIG HIG