Over-ground worker arrested in connection with attack on non-local in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) An over-ground worker (OGW) of militants has been arrested in connection with the attack on a non-local driver in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

"With a significant development in investigation of the Padpawan attack case at Danish Resorts, security forces have made a noteworthy breakthrough," a police official said.

He said the security forces arrested an OGW at Chotipora area of the south Kashmir district and seized six AK-47 rounds and two cell phones.

Investigations are going on in the case and more arrests are expected, the official said.

The taxi driver, identified as Dilranjeet Singh from Uttarakhand, was shot at by militants leaving him injured. PTI SSB MNK MNK