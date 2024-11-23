Over Ground Worker of terrorists detained under PSA in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) A "notorious" Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the terrorists was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Abdul Qayoom alias “Punjabi”, a resident of Jajote Kandu village of Darhal, was booked under the PSA and sent to jail to curb his “anti-national” activities, said a police spokesperson.

Qayoom was involved in multiple criminal cases registered at Nowshera Police Station in the border district, he added.

“His anti-national and criminal activities have posed a serious threat to internal security, public peace and tranquility,” the spokesman said, adding that he was detained on the orders of District Magistrate, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, the police booked a notorious drug smuggler under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Ramban district after obtaining a formal detention order from competent authority.

Ghulam Nabi of Amkoot Chamalwas area of Banihal is a notorious drug peddler and was lodged in Poonch district jail, the spokesman said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. PTI TAS AS AS