Over-modernisation leads us away from our natural identity: Himachal governor

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday called for balanced modernisation, while preserving "our inherent character and natural growth", as he said excess in any form must be avoided.

Speaking as the chief guest at a college event here, he said, "Over-modernisation leads us away from our natural identity. We should certainly embrace modernity, but it must happen while preserving our inherent character and natural growth." Addressing the students at the Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV), Shukla said its achievements were remarkable.

"It is not only a centre for learning but also a beacon for women's empowerment," the governor said, expressing happiness that the college had emerged as a powerful platform for students coming from tribal and rural regions.

He further described it as an outstanding example of inclusive education that lays the foundation for a balanced, dignified, and enlightened society.

Urging the students to learn new technologies, adopt innovation and research, uphold environmental conservation, and maintain values, sensitivity, and social responsibility, he said the students have excelled in not only academics but also sports, culture, research, NCC, NSS, and various social initiatives, a statement issued here said.

"India is moving forward today with renewed confidence, and at the core of this progress are our daughters," Shukla said.

"Where women's respect and capability grow, society and the nation prosper. The way students of this institution are advancing in leadership, science, art, technology, and administration is truly inspiring for the state", he added.

Referring to a recent remark by Russian President Vladimir Putin saying "whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks, he accomplishes", the governor said people of India should have full confidence in such leadership and should remain committed to the principle of "nation first".

"The country must be secure for its citizens to be secure," he asserted.

The governor expressed satisfaction that RKMV is the only college in the state formally registered with the Youth Red Cross, reflecting its commitment not only to education but also to humanitarian values, service, compassion, and social responsibility.

It has also "successfully" aligned itself with the National Education Policy, developing into a model institution, Shukla said.

He further praised the college's "anti-chitta (adulterated heroin) campaign" and underscored that the spread of synthetic drugs, especially, is a grave challenge in the state.

The college runs regular initiatives to sensitise society about the harmful effects of drug abuse, particularly among youth, and its guidance activities provide positive direction, the statement said.