Over one-fourth OTs in govt hospitals non-functional: Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged that out of the 235 operation theatres (OT) in the 28 city government hospitals, 62 are non-functional.

According to a statement, Yadav said that OTs in many Delhi government hospitals are not functioning due to a shortage of staff, such as OT assistants, anaesthetists, technicians etc.

He said this was a matter of grave concern as it puts the lives of patients, who have already waited for several months to get an appointment, at risk because many scheduled operations are either cancelled or postponed.

It was shocking that six out of the 13 existing OTs at Delhi's premier government hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, were shut down following the hospital management sacking 51 paramedical staff and 170 nurses, Yadav alleged in the statement.

He said that these staff members had rendered selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic, saving many lives with their dedication and commitment.

The Congress leader claimed that Delhi has been facing shortage of OTs, as for every 100 beds there are only 1.71 OTs and out of which 28 per cent are non-functional, which exposes the woeful condition of government hospitals here.

He targeted the AAP-led Delhi government, saying that while it often boasts about carrying out over 200 tests in Mohalla Clinics, there are several OTs in hospitals here which have been non-functional for the last 10 years and they have not bothered to make them operational.

