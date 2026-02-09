Over one lakh children, youth in Himachal's Hamirpur to be dewormed

Hamirpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Hamirpur deputy commissioner announced here on Monday that as part of National Deworming Day, about 1,10,309 children and adolescents in the district between the ages of 1 and 19 will be provided with Albendazole, a deworming medicine, in the last week of February.

She said that children between the ages of 1 and 5 will also be administered a dose of Vitamin A.

DC Gandharva Rathore, while presiding over a review meeting regarding the preparations of this campaign and similar other programs of the Health Department, said, "Physical development of a child is affected if a child has worms in their stomach. Therefore, it is very important to provide deworming medicine to every child and adolescent." "As many as 1,10,309 children and young people aged 1 to 19 years in the district will be given this medicine. Of these, 24,748 children aged 1 to 5 years will also be given Vitamin A. This medicine is very important for preventing eye problems in children," she said.

Highlighting the role of officials from the Health Department along with the Education Department, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, ASHA workers and other related departments, the DC said that all department officials should work in coordination to make this campaign completely successful.

"Migrant children and children who have dropped out of school for any reason should also be specifically covered in this campaign", she added.

Reviewing other immunisation and vaccination programs of the Health Department in the district, Rathore said that a total of 12 types of vaccines are being given to young children at different times to protect them from several serious diseases, and the coverage percentage in the district is quite good. PTI COR MPL MPL