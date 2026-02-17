Over one lakh daily wagers registered in J&K; CM Omar assures fair action on regularisation

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) More than one lakh daily wagers and casual labourers are currently engaged across government departments in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the assembly on Tuesday, assuring that a legally sustainable approach is being adopted on the issue of their regularisation.

In a written reply to a clubbed question of 15 members from both treasury and opposition benches, the chief minister, who is in-charge of General Administration Department, said a total of 1,00,501 workers have been registered through the online Aadhaar-based biometric identification and skill profiling system.

He said the registered workforce includes 69,696 casual labourers, 8,836 daily rated workers, 8,534 seasonal labourers, 5,757 food and civil supplies helpers, 2,153 part-time sweepers and 1,929 persons engaged through hospital development fund.

The highest concentration — 38,585 workers — is in the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation & Flood Control Department. This is followed by 13,616 in the Power Development Department, 12,646 in Education, 8,317 in Forest and 6,801 in Public Works (R&B).

Significant numbers are also engaged in Health & Medical Education (4,868), Agriculture (4,776), Animal & Sheep Husbandry (2,170), Housing & Urban Development (1,702) and other departments, the chief minister said.

Of the 57,390 registered workers in Kashmir division, the highest 11,825 are in Srinagar district followed by 8,823 in Anantnag, 7,724 Baramulla, 5,772 Budgam, 5,547 Kupwara, 4,056 Ganderbal, 3,321 Kulgam and 2,771 Bandipora, Abdullah said.

Similarly, among 40,077 registered workers in Jammu zone, the highest 13,425 are in Jammu district followed by 5,191 in Rajouri, 3,856 Doda, 3,451 Kathua, 3,210 Reasi, 2,754 kishtwar, 2,518 Udhampur, 2,455 Poonch, 1,722 Samba and 1,495 Ramban, the chief minister said.

Amid concerns over long-pending regularisation of daily wagers and casual workers, he said a high-level committee was constituted on March 19 last year to examine the issue in a holistic manner.

“The committee is undertaking a detailed and comprehensive examination of all related aspects in consultation with the concerned departments. The government shall examine the recommendations of the committee and take further appropriate action in accordance with legal and financial propriety,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah reiterated that his government remains committed to addressing the issue in a fair, transparent and legally sustainable manner.

“The time taken in the process does not reflect administrative inefficiency or policy apathy, but is attributable to the need for a legally sound and financially sustainable approach. Appropriate action shall be taken upon receipt of the committee’s recommendations within the established legal and fiscal framework,” the chief minister said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK