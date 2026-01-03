Over Rs 10 crore worth marijuana seized at Delhi airport; 1 held: Customs

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Marijuana, worth over Rs 10 crore, was seized at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Saturday.

The accused, who had arrived from Bangkok on December 31, was scheduled to depart for Colombo the next day. After clearing immigration, the passenger requested that the airline offload his checked-in baggage.

On suspicion, the passenger was taken for examination of his personal belongings and baggage by the customs officers on duty.

"During detailed examination, eleven transparent polythene packets containing green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana were recovered from a black-coloured trolley bag," the customs said in a post on X.

The total net weight of the recovered substance was 10,275 grams, it said.

After conducting a diagnostic test, "the substance prima facie tested positive for ganja/marijuana", the customs said.

The approximate market value of the seized contraband is Rs 10.27 crore, it said, adding that the passenger was arrested.