Over Rs 10 lakh stolen from rural bank in Jharkhand's Medininagar

Medininagar: Over Rs 10 lakh has been stolen from a rural bank in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident happened at the bank's Belwatika branch under the jurisdiction of Medininagar Town police station of the district.

The incident came to light when bank officials entered the bank on Monday and found the locks of the main entrance gate and chests broken.

A window was also found broken.

The burglars decamped with Rs 10.30 lakh, the police officer said.

During the investigation, the police have taken one suspect into custody for interrogation, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Medininagar, Manibhusan Prasad, said.

The SDPO said the police personnel were examining the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.