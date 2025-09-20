Over Rs 1000 cr to be spent on Sabarimala development: Kerala CM at Global Ayyappa Sangam

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced at the Global Ayyappa Sangam that projects worth over Rs 1000 crore would be executed for the development of Sabarimala to make pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa shrine safe and convenient for the devotees.

Vijayan said that a total of Rs 1033.62 crore will be spent on the different phases of development of Sannidhanam, Pamba, and the trek route to the hill-shrine, all of which are expected to be completed by 2039.

Besides that, over Rs 300 crore will be spent between 2025-2030 to improve the basic facilities for the devotees, he said after inaugurating the conclave which has faced stiff opposition from the Congress and the BJP in the state.

Referring to the opposition to the conclave, Vijayan said that some persons masquerading as devotees tried to obstruct the conclave by going all the way to the Supreme Court.

"But, the apex court stopped such attempts," he said.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth, delegates from 15 countries will attend the summit, alongside participants from various Indian states, with Tamil Nadu sending the largest contingent of around 1,000 devotees.

The conclave is being held as part of the 75th anniversary of the Board.